SHO, 2 others suspended after temple idol is vandalised in Greater Noida

Three police officers -- the station house officer, police outpost in charge, and beat in charge of Jarcha in Greater Noida -- were suspended on Thursday after a religious idol housed inside a temple in Cholas village, Jarcha, was found vandalised on Monday, said senior officers. On Sunday around 10.30pm, the temple priest left the temple and the next morning, when he returned, he found that the idol placed inside the temple was broken. (Representational image)

Amit Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “Jarcha station house officer Amit Khari, police outpost in charge Amit Kumar, and beat in charge Gajendra were suspended for negligence in duty and failing to maintain law and order in the area.”

“A departmental inquiry was also ordered against them, and another officer, Gyan Singh, was given additional charge of Jarcha police station on Thursday,” said an official, adding that efforts are underway to nab the suspects who vandalised the idol.

On Sunday around 10.30pm, the temple priest left the temple and the next morning, when he returned, he found that the idol placed inside the temple was broken.

Following the discovery of vandalised Idol, locals started gathering and create a disturbance in the area. In response to the situation, a heavy contingent of police was deployed at the spot, said police.

“Upon receiving information, Jarcha police station and other senior officials immediately reached the spot. The damaged idol was immersed, and a new idol was reinstalled after rituals,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage and have identified three individuals as potential suspects. Additionally, a case has been registered under Section 298 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita which addresses the defilement of places of worship, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.