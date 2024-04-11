 Since poll code, over 4,000 litres of illicit liquor worth over ₹10 lakh seized from GB Nagar - Hindustan Times
Since poll code, over 4,000 litres of illicit liquor worth over 10 lakh seized from GB Nagar

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Apr 11, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Among the total liquor seized, 3,759 litres was countrymade, 30 litres was beer and 127 litres was Indian made foreign liquor

Since the imposition of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls on March 16, the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department has seized over 4,000 litres of illicit liquor from Noida, Greater Noida, excise officials said on Wednesday.

Special picket points have been created at border points and at the Jewar toll plaza to check smuggling from Haryana as well as at the Kalindi Kunj border to check smuggling from Delhi, in addition to the existing check points. (AFP/representational image)
According to Subodh Kumar, district excise officer, the seized liquor is estimated to be worth over 10 lakh.

“In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, intensive checking drives were undertaken by the excise department to control smuggling of illicit liquor into the district. Between March 16 and April 9, the department has seized 4,117 litres of illicit liquor which was being smuggled into the district. The cost of this is estimated to be 10.89 lakh,” said the officer.

He added that among the total liquor seized, 3,759 litres was countrymade, 30 litres was beer and 127 litres was Indian made foreign liquor.

“It has often been observed that illicit liquor smuggling increases during election season and the contraband is used to lure voters. For this, special picket points have been created at border points and at the Jewar toll plaza to check smuggling from Haryana as well as at the Kalindi Kunj border to check smuggling from Delhi, in addition to the existing check points,” said the officer.

He added that since March 16, 48 suspects have been arrested for illicit liquor smuggling.

“Since March 16, we have registered 75 FIRs under relevant sections of the Excise Act and sent 48 suspects to jail. Apart from that, three vehicles were used for smuggling and have been impounded by the police,” said the excise officer.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Gautam Budh Nagar police recovered 12.21 lakh unaccounted cash in three different incidents under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station and Ecotech-3 police station in Greater Noida.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

