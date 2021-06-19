Six new community health centres to come up in Noida

NOIDA: To strengthen the health infrastructure in Gautam Budh Nagar ahead of an anticipated third wave of Covid-19, the district administration has proposed to set up six community health centres (CHCs) in urban areas of the district. The proposal of the district health committee will soon be sent to the state government for approval, officials said.

The GB Nagar district magistrate, Suhas LY, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the district health committee, said that the committee has taken a serious note of an acute paucity of government health centres in the urban areas of the district. The committee, in its meeting held on Friday, unanimously decided to open six CHCs in the district, he said.

“In the urban area, we’ve only one CHC in Bisrakh that was constructed when GB Nagar was a part of Ghaziabad district. Since then, Bisrakh has become a block and GB Nagar a district, but that area could not see any improvement in the health infrastructure. We’ll soon send our requisition for six new CHCs to the state government. I hope that the district will have new CHCs soon,” he said.

At present, the district has six CHCs at Bisrakh, Dadri, Badalpur, Kasna Dadha, Jewar and Bhangel.

“Besides the six CHCs, the district also has 21 primary health centres (PHCs). With the construction of six new CHCs, the GB Nagar residents will not need to travel far from their places. Once we get a nod from the government, we’ll decide about the locations of the new CHCs. But while deciding the venues, we’ll certainly keep in mind that the CHCs must be located at proportional distance from all the areas,” the DM said.

Echoing similar views, Dr Deepak Ohri, district chief medical officer (CMO), said that the health department will soon start a survey of different areas for acquisition of land, on which the new CHCs will be constructed.

“Doubling the number of existing CHCs will really be very helpful in providing health-care facilities to the residents, especially those who can’t afford the costly treatment in the private hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile, with eight new cases detected on Saturday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in GB Nagar district has reached 62,974. The number of active cases in the district has now gone up to 133, as per the state’s health bulletin.