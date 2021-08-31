Six of family injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Six members of a family, including a three-year-old girl, were injured on Monday night when the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur. The accident took place near Chapargadh village when the family was returning after visiting a temple in Vrindavan, police said.

Arvind Pathak, Dankaur police station house officer, said that the six persons – Sunil Kumar, 30, his wife Kavita, 28, their daughter Jiya, 3, sister Preeti, 22, sister-in-law Anita, 24, and her husband Ramesh, 26 – were travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire. All the victims are residents of Dadha village in Greater Noida, police said.

“The family members had visited Banke Bihari temple. On Monday, they were returning home in Greater Noida. When they reached Dankaur area, a speeding truck coming in the same direction hit their car,” the SHO said.

Some passersby informed police and a police team reached the spot, Pathak said, adding that the car was badly damaged in the incident.

The victims were admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment. Police said that Kavita, Jiya and Ramesh have received serious injuries while other three persons escaped with minor injuries.

Sunil’s cousin Gautam filed a complaint against an unidentified truck driver at Dankaur police station.

Pathak said a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC has been registered. “The truck driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot after the accident. We are trying to identify him using the vehicle’s registration number. He will be arrested soon,” he said.

The truck involved in the accident has been seized.