Skeleton found in Noida house

A human skeleton were found inside a house in D Block of Noida’s sector 26 on Tuesday evening.

According to neighbours, the owners of the house had been living in Delhi for the last few years.

“A caretaker visits the house once in a while but otherwise, it is unoccupied. Someone had come yesterday to check the house that is when the skeleton was found,” said Govind Sharma, a resident in the area.

He said neighbours had not reported any disturbance or foul smell from the house recently.

“It is a complete human skeleton and we have sent it for an autopsy. A detailed report may throw some light on the identity of the person. Our forensic team also examined the area thoroughly and are continuing their investigation,” said additional commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

He said that the body had been thoroughly decomposed and only the bones were found. From the condition in which the remains were found, police suspect that the death had occurred within the house.

“The house had been vacant for a long time. It is possible that some squatter took residence in the house and probably died there. But we are keeping all angles open for now and a probe is underway,” said Singh.