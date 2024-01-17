Sold out for 2 lakh, kidnapped infant found after 9 months

GREATER NOIDA: A month-old kid, who was kidnapped from Greater Noida West last May, was fially recovered after nine months on Tuesday from Hapur district, police said on Tuesday, adding that the kid had been was sold for ₹2 lakh to a childless farmer. Sharma was arrested six months later on November 30, 2023. During investigation, she revealed that one of her acquaintances, Jamuna, informed her that a Hapur-based doctor needed a boy, and would pay a good amount. (AFP/representational image)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Dr Hirdesh Katheriya, on May 11, 2023, Shivangi, 34, a resident of Shahberi village in Bisrakh, lodged a complaint at the Bisrakh police station alleging that her relative Babita Sharma, 40, kidnapped her son.

Sharma was arrested six months later on November 30, 2023. During investigation, she revealed that one of her acquaintances, Jamuna, informed her that a Hapur-based doctor needed a boy, and would pay a good amount.

“To earn money, Sharma kidnapped Shivangi’s son on the pretext of taking her to a doctor’s clinic,” the officer said.

Katheriya added that “after two months of investigation, on Tuesday cops tracked down Jamuna, 35, a resident of Hapur. She revealed to have sold the kid to farmer Amarveer Singh, 45, a resident of Shyampur Jatt village in Hapur, with the help of Dr Deepak Tyagi, 40”.

Meanwhile, the kid has been handed over to her mother Shivangi and the case is being further probed, said Bisrakh station house officer Arvind Kumar.