SP leaders denied access to jailed farmers; party slams BJP for stifling democracy

The delegation, comprising prominent SP leaders Naresh Uttam Patel and Harendra Malik, Sudhir Bhati, Fakir Chand Nagar, Gajraj Nagar, Sunil Chaudhary, Veer Singh Yadav, Inder Pradhan, Mahendra Nagar, metropolitan president Ashray Gupta, Sunil Devta, Narendra Nagar, Sudhir Tomar, and Rambir Yadav, assured the families of the party’s unwavering support in their fight for justice.

The delegation, which gathered on the DND Flyway and was headed towards Greater Noida, was stopped near Pari Chowk. Police clarified that only family members were allowed to visit jail inmates, said party representatives.

“Police stopped the delegation at the DND flyover and told us that we cannot meet farmers in jail; only their families are allowed to meet them. The incident prompted a heated exchange between police and the delegation, which included several MPs from Uttar Pradesh,” said Ashray Gupta, Samajwadi Party’s Noida president.

Later, the delegation met the district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and joint police commissioner Shivhari Meena to demand the unconditional release of jailed farmers.

Verma assured them that steps would be taken for their prompt release.

Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik condemned the BJP government for blocking their visit, and termed it a violation of democratic rights.

“The BJP government is openly murdering democracy. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is akin to an emergency,” he said. He alleged that jailed farmers were being mistreated to suppress the truth. Malik also declared that the Samajwadi Party would raise the issue of farmers’ rights and atrocities in Parliament.

MP Naresh Uttam Patel accused the BJP government of exploiting farmers and treating them like terrorists. “Farmers are being stripped of their rights and subjected to systemic oppression,” he said.

MP Lalji Verma reiterated the party’s commitment to stand with farmers and vowed to take every step necessary for their release.

MLA Kamal Akhtar said Samajwadi Party would oppose any exploitation of farmers, from the streets to the assembly. He announced plans to raise the issue during the upcoming legislative session.

The delegation plans to submit a detailed report on the situation to party president Akhilesh Yadav, and also brief him about the farmers’ plight.

On Wednesday, Congress MPs led by Imran Masood were stopped by police while on their way to Luksar jail to meet farmer leaders. Anticipating more such attempts by political leaders and protesters, a significant police contingent remained stationed along the DND Flyway and surrounding areas since Thursday morning.

On December 2, around 5,000 farmers from Gautam Budh Nagar and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh marched towards Delhi after an eight-day sit-in at the Delhi-Noida border. Their protest targeted the land acquisition practices of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities, and sought better compensation and benefits in lieu of their acquired land.

On Wednesday (December 4), 77 agitating farmers were arrested while holding a sit-in at the Zero-Point in Greater Noida and 124 were arrested from Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida a day prior to that. On Friday (December 6), 45 farmers were arrested from Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk.

Brajesh Kumar, superintendent of police, Luksar jail, said on Wednesday that over the past three days, only 20 farmers were released from jail. Currently, 129 farmers remain lodged in Luksar jail, he said.