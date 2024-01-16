Special ‘lok Adalat’ for 3 days for power consumers’ grievance redressal

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA) will convene a special ‘lok adalat’ across the state from January 29 onward for three days to address grievances of power consumers. Power discom officials appealed to consumers across Greater Noida, with long-pending electricity disputes, to come to the District Court in Surajpur on January 29, 30, and 31, and resolve their cases from 3 p.m. onward on these days. (HT Photo)

The lok adalat will offer a platform to power consumers to settle their electricity-related disputes through mutual agreement, said Greater Noida power discom officials.

They said it will also enable power consumers to resolve cases related to power theft and outstanding bills.

Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) officials termed the lok adalat as an alternative dispute redressal mechanism. It is a forum where disputes/cases pending in the court of law or at pre-litigation stage are settled amicably.

“Lok adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987…,” said NPCL’s spokesperson Manoj Jha.

He said the lok adalat provides a platform for individuals with registered cases of electricity theft, those who have never paid their electricity bills, or whose connections have been temporarily or permanently disconnected due to non-payment of bills, “offering them an opportunity to effectively resolve their cases”.

Officials also said that a pre-trial provision for seamless execution of the Special lok adalat has also been instituted “… For those unable to attend the Special lok adalat or seeking to avoid rush, an alternative option is available at the pre-trial level on January 20 and 24”.

The Uttar Pradesh government is implementing comprehensive measures to elevate electricity-related services and combat electricity theft.

Since April 1, 2022 till March 31, 2023, as many as 7,004 cases of power theft have been registered from across Greater Noida and penalties amounting to ₹51.47 cr were imposed. As many as 2,267 people were booked under the offence, as per information available from NPCL.