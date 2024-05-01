Stations tailored for seamless run of RRTS trains, local metro in Meerut, says NCRTC

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Trasit System (RRTS) project between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, on Tuesday said they have tailored stations in Meerut for seamless operationality of RRTS trains as well as the local metro trains that will run on the RRTS tracks. Work progressing on Partapur station in Meerut, where the outer tracks will be for RRTS and inner ones for metro. (HT Photo)

The 82km RRTS project is being executed at an estimated at ₹30,274 crore. Currently, 34km of the project in Ghaziabad is operational from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) and, come May, operations will be extended up to Meerut (south), said RRTS officials.

The officials said the RRTS project in Meerut is unique as it spans 23km with 13 stations, four of which are RRTS stations -- Meerut (south), Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram -- while the remaining nine are local Metro stations at Partapur, Rithani, Bhrampuri, Meerut (central), Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurli and Meerut (north) and Modipuram (depot).

Such a local metro module will operate only in Meerut and not in Delhi or Ghaziabad, said NCRTC officials, adding that the proposed RRTS link from Ghaziabad to Jewar in Greater Noida might have a local metro module.

Officlas said the local metro module is for catering to short distance passengers.

“The infrastructure arrangements at stations in Meerut have been put in place for seamless run of RRTS and local metro trains. For instance, the Meerut (south) station will have three platforms. Two will be used for RRTS and one for metro,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The officials said that at most of the nine Metro stations, the outer platform and tracks will be for local metro while RRTS trains will run non-stop on the two inner tracks.

“The design of underground stations at Begum Pul (having both modules), Bhaisali and Meerut (central) will have two platforms and four tracks,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers can easily identify the RRTS trains, called Namo Bharat trains, by the fact that it has six coaches and an operational speed of 160km/hour.

The metro train sets, on the other hand, will have a maximum operational speed of 120km/hour and three coaches sporting a unique mustard coloured stripes for easy identification.

The first train set for the Meerut metro module recently arrived at the Duhai Depot from Savli, Gujarat.

“Currently, routine testing of the Meerut metro train is in progress, paving the way for the imminent trial run. This milestone marks the first instance in the country where passengers will have access to both RRTS and Metro services on the same infrastructure. Remarkably, both trains will operate seamlessly on the shared infrastructure, promising integrated and efficient transportation for commuters,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The NCRTC aims to complete the entire 82km RRTS route by June 2025.