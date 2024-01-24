Stray lit firecracker triggers fire at scrap godown

Noida: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Noida’s Sector 39 on Monday night, a fire officer said, adding that prima-facie it looks that it occurred after a stray firecracker landed on the premises. It took over three hours to douse the flames, firefighters said, owing to the presence of plastic and scrap tyre at the godown. (HT Photo)

According to fire officer Yogendra Chaurasiya, a security guard alerted the fire control room around 9pm about the blaze at an open scrap godown in the Salarpur area, which falls under Sector 39 police station.

Six fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

“Due to flammable substances like plastic and used tyre scrap, the fire was controlled after more than three hours of continuous efforts,” Chaurasiya said, adding that there was nobody inside except for the security guard when the fire took place.

A small portion of the godown was saved before fire could spread everywhere. As the godown was located in an open area and there was no electricity wiring, so it was suspected that the fire took place after a stray firecrackers land on the premises, he said.

“Efforts are underway to identify the exact cause,” the fire officer added.

On Monday, revellers rejoiced over the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya by celebrating with firecrackers across the city.