Supertech Eco Village 3 residents allege muddy water, erratic supply

Around 2,000 families at Supertech Eco Village 3 in Greater Noida West have been struggling with an acute water shortage for nearly a week, with residents alleging that the supply is also erratic and muddy often. The Greater Noida authority officials, meanwhile, said the crisis stems not from any disruption in their supply but from deficiencies in the society’s internal infrastructure and distribution network. Residents blamed the incomplete infrastructure for the present crisis, which has left many households dependent on stored water and forced residents to ration daily usage. (HT Archive)

The residential complex, comprising around 12 towers, has remained occupied for nearly 13 years despite the project being only partially complete. Residents blamed the incomplete infrastructure for the present crisis, which has left many households dependent on stored water and forced residents to ration daily usage.

“We haven’t been able to use the washrooms properly as there is no regular water supply. The water that is supplied is often muddy. What are we supposed to do if anyone falls sick because of this?” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

Residents said the timing and duration of supply have remained unpredictable. “On Tuesday, the supply started around 2.30pm. On Monday, it started around 6pm and we were told to store as much water as possible. Whenever residents raise concerns, they are told that maintenance charges may have to be increased,” the resident added.

Another resident said the impact varies across towers, reflecting what residents believe are distribution-related issues within the complex. “Some days, there is water in a few towers, while on other days, there is no supply throughout the day. Residents are somehow expected to manage,” the resident said.

Greater Noida authority officials maintained that adequate water is being supplied to the society and that there has been no disruption from the authority’s end. According to officials, the shortage appears to be linked to shortcomings in the project’s internal infrastructure, including its water distribution system.

“On June 4, Noida and Greater Noida witnessed a thunderstorm, and the resulting power outage affected the electric water pumps, aggravating the situation. There were issues earlier as well, but they were not as severe. The incomplete infrastructure within the project is contributing to the problem,” said Vinod Sharma, an official with the Greater Noida Authority’s water department.

Sharma said authority officials are in discussions with the maintenance agency, YG Estates, to resolve the distribution bottlenecks and restore normal supply.

Residents alleged that the water crisis is symptomatic of broader infrastructure shortcomings within the society. “It has been four to five years, and there is still no proper electricity infrastructure here. This leads to multiple problems within the society. We are paying maintenance charges of ₹2 per square foot in addition to our electricity bills,” said another resident.

The complaints come amid growing discontent across several Supertech projects being managed by YG Estates. In recent months, residents of Supertech Eco Village 1, Czar Suites and Romano have staged protests over alleged poor maintenance, inadequate services and arbitrary increases in common area maintenance (CAM) charges.

Residents of Eco Village 3 said they fear that any resolution to the current crisis could eventually be accompanied by an increase in CAM charges without a corresponding improvement in services or infrastructure.

YG Estates was contacted for comment, but no response was received till late Tuesday evening.