Tata and Noida airport sign two agreements for wind and solar power supply

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a Uttar Pradesh government body formed to oversee the construction of the greenfield airport project in Greater Nodia’s Jewar, on Thursday said Noida international airport has signed two agreements with Tata Power for wind and solar power supply required to run the airport, which is slated to become operational by April 17, 2025. In the run up to the operations launch, NIAL and concessionaireYamuna International Airport Limited (YIAPL) will begin flight trials on November 15, said officials. (HT Photo)

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida international airport and Sanjay Banga, president transmission and distribution, Tata Power, and other officials were present at the signing event in New Delhi.

According to the agreements the Tata Power Trading Company limited (TPTCL) will be managing the complete renewable energy task, and meet Noida international airport’s clean energy needs. Under this comprehensive power purchase agreement (PPA), TPTCL will supply 10.8MW of wind power for Noida airport, with secured assets from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).

TPREL has been tasked with the responsibility to develop, operate, and maintain a 13MW onsite solar power capacity to contribute to the airport’s overall energy needs. And the TPREL’s wind and solar installations will supply the airport’s power needs.

Tata Power has undertaken the development of critical dry utilities, including essential electrical infrastructure, and will provide operation and maintenance services for this infrastructure over a 25-year period to meet the airport’s energy requirements. The agreement for the same has already been signed between Tata Power and NIA.

This project involves ₹550 crore investment in solar and wind power supply, including the development of essential dry utilities and smart energy infrastructure.

“Tata Power is proud to partner with the Noida international airport, to pioneer renewable energy integration. As the nation enhances its aviation infrastructure, we are leading the charge by providing innovative clean energy solutions. This collaboration will support development of net zero airports, catering to millions of Indians, accelerating the country’s path towards a greener future,” said Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power.

The Noida International Airport will begin operations with one runway and one terminal, with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually and after the development of four phases, the airport will be having the capacity to handle 70 million passengers annually.

“Partnering with Tata Power represents a major step forward in our sustainability journey. By sourcing more than half of our energy needs from renewable sources, we are taking decisive action towards a more sustainable future. This agreement reflects our long-term vision for Noida international airport to become a leader in environmentally conscious airport operations,” said Schnellmann.

“The trial will begin on November 15 and continue till December 15 as all technical formalities are in place already. As the agreement between Tata and Noida airport for wind and solar power has been signed, the project will receive smooth supply as per the demand without any interruption,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, NIAL.