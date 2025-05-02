Tata Projects told to finish airport work by June 30: NIAL CEO

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief secretary (CS) Manoj Kumar Singh has directed the Tata projects – the firm responsible for construction of the airport -- to finish the work by June 30 since the plan is to start the domestic, international and cargo airport operations together soon after the work is over, said Noida International airport Limited (NIAL) chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh on Thursday. The UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Wednesday inspected and discussed every aspect of the airport work that included laying of sewer line, drainage system, air traffic control building, roads, loop, second runway, watch tower, boundary wall and sewage treatment plant among others. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A day after the UP chief secretary inspected the site and pulled up officials, the Uttar Pradesh government’s agency formed to oversee the airport work – NIAL-- on Thursday said that the delay in the construction work at the site will invite penalty as per the rules.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will decide the date of the operations once the Tata projects complete the work by June 30, it added.

“NIAL has got the tender security money, if the work gets delayed then we will deduct the penalty amount of ₹10 lakh per day if the work completion timelines are defaulted. The CS inspected and discussed every aspect of the airport work that included laying of sewer line, drainage system, air traffic control building, roads, loop, second runway, watch tower, boundary wall and sewage treatment plant among others. He discussed all points in great detail and asked to complete the work at earliest,” said NIAL CEO who accompanied the chief secretary on Wednesday during review of the airport work.

During inspection, the CS questioned the reasons behind delay of work, and also carried out a comparative analysis of two week’s construction work.

The contractor explained that it’s nothing but the supply-chain of labourers amid workers that are busy with wheat crop, and leading to labour shortage at the site, said officials.

The CS also expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay of the sewage treatment plant.

NIAL explained that the main terminal building is ready, escalators are working perfectly, one runway work is already completed, and the remaining works will be completed by June 30.

The water-logging issue that troubled the airport site, and nearby villages including newly developed sectors due to the blockage of the storm water drains, was also discussed, and the CS directed the staff to prevent its repetition.

“CS directed all the measures well in advance so that the water-logging does not trouble the airport site and also the villages and nearby sectors. He directed the irrigation department to make sure that the Parwaya drain is channelized in an manner so that the rain water gets smooth flow into natural drains without affecting the construction work, and the life of those, living in the nearby areas,” said NIAL CEO.

The CEO said that the airport is ready for the cargo operations right now, and the work for the domestic operations will be completed by May 15, and for the international flights the work will be completed by June 30.

“We do not want to start an airport with cargo flights nor with domestic flights to throw open this airport that is an international airport. We will start cargo, domestic and international flights together to send across a message that it is an international airport of the country. To make that happen the contractor has been told to increase the number of skilled workers, labourers and other staff members to meet the fixed timelines,” said Singh.

The director general of civil aviation (DGCA) is likely to carry out the site inspection to issue a license before the operations can begin at the site.

The airport has already missed two deadlines—September 29, 2024, and the revised target of April 2025—prompting the CM to enforce the penalty under the concession agreement.