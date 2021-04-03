Teams to monitor compliance of Covid protocols in public places

With new cases coming in, the district administrations of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad have roped in enforcement teams to ensure Covid protocols are followed in educational institutions, malls, clubs, markets and all such places where there is a large congregation of people.

According to the figures provided by the state control room as on April 2, 73 fresh Covid-19 cases emerged in Ghaziabad and 70 in Gautam Budh Nagar district. While the active case tally in Ghaziabad stands at 355, there are 434 active cases in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We have deployed teams comprising senior officers, who visited several colonies and residential areas on Friday to check if Covid protocols are being followed or not. Officers from different enforcement departments, like industries and labour, have also been roped into the teams,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of GB Nagar.

He said legal action will also be taken against operators of establishments where Covid-19 protocols are being flouted.

“Our teams have been directed to seal all such places where the operators of the establishments are found not stringent enough to ensure the compliance of Covid-19 safety norms. We are also ramping our vaccination drive and have set a target of vaccinating about 2 lakh beneficiaries against the target of 162,000 given for the month of April,” added Suhas.

Members of the market association said many people roam around without following Covid norms. “The showroom management mostly ensure people wear masks and sanitize hands before entry. There are open spaces where people roam around freely. The administration should launch a drive to ensure strict Covid-protocol enforcement,” said SK Jain, president of Noida’s sector -18 market association.

He added that there are about 1,000 small and big showrooms, shops and offices in sector 18.

The district magistrate of Ghaziabad too has instructed six officers, including the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), to make surprise inspections in markets and other public places like malls, multiplexes and other commercial establishments.

“The SDMs and officers will visit their respective areas and check if Covid-19 protocols are being followed or not. If not, they will serve notices to them for compliance. If they do not adhere to protocols, action will be initiated against them under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and also under relevant sections of the IPC. If need be, we will also recommend cancellation of their licences,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate of Ghaziabad.

The DM has also sought information on whether the Covid helpdesks are in operation, establishments are maintaining visitors’ registers, social distancing is being observed, enough provision of sanitisers and if people are being allowed entry into establishments without wearing masks.

“There is hardly any social distancing in marketplaces. Many customers often come without wearing masks. Many traders have kept bundle of face masks , which they provide for free to the customers who don’t mask themselves. It is up to the administration to strictly enforce Covid protocols,” said Rajneesh Bansal, said Vyapar Mandal, chairperson of Turab Nagar Market in Ghaziabad.