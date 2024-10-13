Menu Explore
Teen gang-raped, 2 minors among three held in Ghaziabad

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2024 06:10 AM IST

On Saturday, three of the accused were apprehended, while a search is on for the fourth — another minor — who is currently absconding

Ghaziabad: A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by a man and three of his associates — all juveniles — at Tronica City in Loni, Ghaziabad, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday, adding that investigators have nabbed the main accused as well as two of the three accomplices.

On October 7,one of the minors had called the teen to a property dealer's office in Tronica City and promised to help her get in touch with the man. (Representational image)
On October 7,one of the minors had called the teen to a property dealer’s office in Tronica City and promised to help her get in touch with the man. (Representational image)

Police said the incident occurred on October 7, but only came to light on October 11, when the girl approached the police with a complaint. Based on her statement, officers said, a first information report was filed at the Tronica City police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

On Saturday, three of the accused were apprehended, while a search is on for the fourth — another minor — who is currently absconding.

“Our teams nabbed the 19-year-old and two of his minor accomplices. One other minor will soon be traced,” assistant commissioner of police (Loni circle) Suryabali Maurya said.

Giving details of the case, police said that the man, who is 19, knew the girl but had lately cut off ties with her.

On October 7, they said, one of the minors called the teen to a property dealer’s office in Tronica City and promised to help her get in touch with the man.

They said that the office belonged to a relative of the main accused.

“When she reached there, the three minors and the man allegedly gang-raped her,” Maurya said.

