Tenant attacks landlord when asked to vacate; case filed
Greater Noida: A landlord was allegedly attacked by his tenant when asked to vacate his property, in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 2. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
The landowner, Sanjeev Sharma, is a homeopathic doctor, and also runs a chemist shop in Jagat Farms, he said. He owns the apartment complex building where he lives in one of the units and leases out the others, he added.
Sharma said that 20 days ago the tenant had allegedly approached him to get a flat on rent. “I rented the flat to him and took his Aadhaar card for verification purposes,” Sharma said.
However, in the last few days, Sharma said some tenants had complained over the suspects’ alleged “doubtful” activities. “He used to invite several friends and organise late-night parties. The other tenants were troubled due to his behaviour. On Wednesday, I asked him to vacate the flat,” he alleged.
“On Thursday evening, I opened the door when the bell rang. The new tenant and his two accomplices were outside. He hit my head with an iron rod and I collapsed on to the floor,” he alleged.
Sharma’s family rushed him to a private hospital and he was later discharged. He then filed a complaint at the Sector Beta 2 police station. Police investigation showed the suspect, from Meerut, worked in a shop at a mall in Greater Noida.
Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO Sector Beta 2 police station, said that a case has been registered against Kashyap and some unknown accomplices under Section 452 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of IPC,” he said.
Police said the suspect has fled with his belongings from the apartment.
