Thieves steal 14 lakh from ATM in Greater Noida

Three persons damaged an ATM and fled with 14 lakh cash in Dankaur on early Wednesday morning, said police
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST

Three persons damaged an ATM and fled with 14 lakh cash in Dankaur on early Wednesday morning, said police.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the ATM is located near the bank’s branch in Bilaspur village. “In the morning, police received information from the bank about the theft. Teams of forensic expert, crime branch and local police reached the spot to collect evidence. Two teams have been formed to investigate and arrest the suspects,” he said.

The police said the CCTV footage had captured three masked persons barging into the unguarded kiosk with a gas cutter and a bottle of black spray, which they used to disable the security camera, at 3am.

Abhishek, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “The suspects then damaged the machine and fled with cash in 10 to 15 minutes.”

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC.

