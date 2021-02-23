IND USA
This time we will go to Parliament, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said to a gathering of farmers in Sikar, Rajasthan that the next march of tractors will be to the Parliament in the national Capital and the date of the call will be given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said to a gathering of farmers in Sikar, Rajasthan that the next march of tractors will be to the Parliament in the national Capital and the date of the call will be given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Farmers have been camping at various borders of Delhi since November last year, demanding repeal of three new farm laws and a new law on minimum support price (MSP). Of late, Rakesh has been conducting public rallies in Haryana and Rajasthan and also intends to travel to other states in order to garner support for the farmers’ cause.

The farmer leaders had given a call for a tractor parade on Republic Day in Delhi, however, incidents of violence were reported, and a flag was hoisted at the Red Fort amid the melee. Thereafter, many farmers’ leaders including Rakesh Tikait were named in FIRs lodged by the Delhi police. The farmers’ organisations, however, distanced themselves from the violence, stating that their ranks were infiltrated by outsiders.

“About 3.5 lakh tractors went to Delhi on January 26. Our tractor also went to Delhi... We did not say anything about the Red Fort. It is a house of ghosts. Delhi must open its ears and listen that it is the same farmer and those are the same tractors. This time the call will be going to the Parliament and we are telling you beforehand about this. Either you take back the three farm laws or, about 40 lakh tractors will go this time and all equipment used in fields will also be taken along,” he told the gathering at Sikar after his rally at Churu earlier on Tuesday.

He said that people of Rajasthan know how to fight scorching summer heat and their support will give strength to the ongoing farmers’ agitation, but that the call for marching to Parliament in Delhi will be given by the SKM.

“This time the tractors will go to the lawns of the India Gate. Either you take back the laws and bring in a new law on MSP or tractors will start cultivating land there,” he added.

Rakesh Tikait has been spearheading the farmers’ protest at the UP Gate protest site and has emerged as a major figure in the ongoing farmers’ agitation. He is also garnering support of farmers, khaps and people in areas near Delhi.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers at UP Gate and other protest sites near Delhi celebrated Pagdi Sambhal Divas on Tuesday, during which farmers wore the traditional pagris (turban) of their respective areas.

Rakesh’a brother and BKU chief Naresh Tikait also participated in the event on Tuesday. He also appreciated Union minister Rajnath Singh, saying that the minister has the potential to get things sorted.

“He is a good man and has also been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. If they (the government) ask Rajnath Singh to talk, he can get the things sorted out. He has a lot of experience, but they are not asking him to come forward. We don’t know what the government is thinking, and farmers have been protesting for about 90 days now. We don’t know how this deadlock will be broken,” Naresh said.

He added that no farmer leader who is part of the ongoing protest will go to rallies held by politicians in Uttar Pradesh.

“Politicians have the right to hold panchayats and rallies and there is no ban on them. We cannot hold back people and they can go for rallies. But we will not go and will also not let them use our dais,” he added.

