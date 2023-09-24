Three accused including a minor arrested for eight robberies in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday arrested three suspects, including a minor for allegedly committing eight robberies in the past seven months in Noida, police said. Police said that when suspects were not using a rental car, they used to snatch mobile phones on their bikes. (Representative Image)

The suspects identified as Aditya Khari, 19, a resident of Sector 39, Anshul Kumar, 18, a resident of Sector 66, and a 16-year-old minor, used to pose as taxi drivers and once the passengers board their cars they robbed them at gunpoint, police said.

Police said that when suspects were not using a rental car, they used to snatch mobile phones on their bikes.

According to police, an action was initiated based on a recent complaint made by Satyam Soni, 25, a resident of Sector 126, who stated that on September 14 around 10pm when he boarded an auto-rickshaw, a bike-borne suspect approached him from behind and snatched his mobile phone worth ₹30,000 near to Botanical metro station.

Sector 39, SHO, Jitendra Kumar Singh said that the suspects were arrested from Dadri locality on Sunday, after manual intelligence and scanning CCTV footage.

SHO Kumar said, “During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to rent a car from a rental service and target passengers late at night. When the victims were found with no cash, they pressurized them to reveal their UPI password.”

He further added that suspects had targeted around eight people in the last seven months in Sector 39 locality and surrounding areas.

“The three suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. We have recovered cash of ₹31,000, a country-made pistol, a car, one bike, and 13 smartphones from their possession,” the SHO said.

