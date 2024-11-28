A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted by his friends over a dispute outside a liquor shop in Noida’s Sector 66 on November 24, died early Thursday morning, after undergoing treatment at a hospital for three days, said senior police officers, adding that three suspects have been arrested on charges of murder. Three arrested for assaulting friend to death in Noida

The deceased was identified as Nishant Kumar, aka Ankit, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad, said police.

“On the night of November 24, Kumar, along with his friends, had come to consume alcohol at a liquor shop in Mamura area of Sector 66, Noida. While consuming liquor, a dispute broke out between the friends, and Kumar was brutally assaulted. One of the suspects allegedly broke a liquor bottle on Kumar’s head,” said Rajeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“When police received information about the fight from the liquor shop manager, a team rushed to the spot, and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, and a case under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 110 (culpable homicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Phase 3 police station on November 25,” said ACP Kumar.

Police said after three days of treatment at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, Kumar succumbed to head injuries on Thursday around 3am.

“Three suspects, identified as Lavkush, 22; Sonu, 27, (single names) and Suresh Khatri, 23, all residents of Mamura, Phase 3, were arrested on Thursday,” said ACP Kumar, adding that efforts are underway to identify more people who were involved in the fight. Further investigation is underway.

Man arrested for firing on a moving bus, one injured

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested for firing at an 18-year-old man over a property dispute on a moving bus in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area.

Police said the suspect has been identified as Sundar Singh, who hails from Meerut and a resident of Jewar.

“On Wednesday night, when Jugendra Kaur, a resident of Jewar, was coming to Pari Chowk on a private bus along with his son, Himmat Singh, suspect Sundar, who is a distant relative, pulled out a gun and fired at him on a moving bus. Himmat sustained a bullet injury to his head and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer, Knowledge Park.

The suspect, Sundar, was arrested on Thursday, and he was booked on charges of attempt to murder at Knowledge Park police station.