Three coaching centres in Greater Noida sealed, four ordered to shut down

The investigation committee constituted by the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, to inspect coaching centres in the district, have sealed three such facilities in Greater Noida on Wednesday and ordered four others to shut down in three days, on Thursday, for running without registration and no-objection certificate from the fire department, officials said on Thursday. A team comprising officials of Greater Noida authority, fire department, education department and city magistrate, inspected three coaching centres in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Earlier on Tuesday, the department had acted against four such facilities in Noida’s Sector 62.

The department is carrying out inspections after three civil services aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of their coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS), said, “A team comprising officials of Greater Noida authority, fire department, education department and city magistrate, inspected three coaching centres in Greater Noida on Wednesday. All of them were found running without a registration certificate from the education department and without a no-objection certificate from the fire department. They have been sealed with immediate effect. These are, Dhyeya IAS coaching centre, Light Beam coaching centre and A4S Hub coaching centre, all located in the commercial complex in Alpha-1, Greater Noida.”

Later on Thursday, four more coaching centres were inspected by the team in Greater Noida.

“On Thursday, Lakshya Classes, Kota Academy, The Easy English Classes and Tutorix Tuition Classes -- all located in Alpha-1 commercial complex, were also given notices to shut down within three days, as they were found running without registration,” said the official.

A spokesperson from Dhyeya IAS, however, claimed that the institution has all “necessary documents” of registration. “On Friday, we will meet the district magistrate to show him all the documents,” said Sushant Singh, assistant general manager, Dhyeya IAS.

When HT reached out to Lakshya Classes, its owner Ravi Ranjan Singh said, “The allegations of the education department are false as we have registration. We will take up the matter with higher authorities.”

Representative of The Easy English, Mayank Chauhan said, “We have applied for registration with the education department and the delay is from the department’s end.”

An official of Kota Academy said, “Our official has gone on Kanwar Yatra and so we could not show the documents today. However, we have the documents and will share the same once the official returns.”

Representatives of other coaching centres did not comment on the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the committee inspected four coaching institutes in Sector 62, Noida, following which one coaching institute was completely sealed, another one was given a warning and the basement of two others were sealed by the education department.

“The coaching institute which had been given a warning on Tuesday approached the education department on Wednesday and have applied for registration. More such inspections will take place soon,” said Singh.

As per official data, there are a total of 51 registered coaching centres in Gautam Budh Nagar. As per rules, all coaching institutions are required to be registered under the provisions of the UP Coaching Regulation Act. The DIOS further mentioned that as per the regulation, coaching centres below a strength of 50 students should pay a registration fee of ₹10,000, and those with more students should pay ₹25,000 as registration fee.