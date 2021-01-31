Three dead in hit-and-run case on NH-9
Three persons, including a traffic constable, were killed on Sunday afternoon after a mini truck mowed them down near the Vijay Nagar bypass road on National Highway-9. Police said the driver fled with the vehicle.
“Those injured were rushed to hospital and three of them were declared dead there, Our teams are trying to trace the driver on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (city 1). He said that an FIR was lodged at Vijay Nagar police station.
Police identified the dead as Lal Kuan resident Hari Om Sharma (50), Vijay Nagar resident Reema Kumar (42) and Aligarh resident traffic policeman Manoj Kumar (25).
They said that all the other five injured were women and also include one woman constable, Bala Rani, who is currently posted at sector-58 police station in Noida.
