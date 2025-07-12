Three firms apply to build logistics park

The Greater Noida authority on Friday, said that three companies — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Super Handlers Private Limited and Empezar Logistics Private limited have submitted proposals to develop a multimodal logistics park (MMLP) on a 174-acre plot in Greater Noida’s Sector Kappa-2 Dadri, near the Inland Container Depot and Noida International Airport. A view of New Greater Noida Authority site office. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The project scheme was launched by the authority on May 23, with a target to lure investment of around ₹1,200 crore and create employment for 5,000 people. It aims to boost regional logistics infrastructure by integrating road, rail, and potentially air transport. The applications were closed on June 23, said officials.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and chairman of Greater Noida Authorities Manoj Kumar Singh visited the site and reviewed the project. Singh chaired a review meeting where representatives of the three companies showcased their project plans, technical capabilities, and investment strategies.

The review meeting was attended by several senior officials, including CEOs of the three authorities- Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida among others.

“The development of this multimodal logistics park is expected to bring in substantial investment and create direct and indirect employment opportunities. A final decision on the allotment and selection of the developer will be made by a high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary. Once developed, the logistics park is anticipated to become a key node supporting industrial clusters in Greater Noida and neighboring regions, further strengthening the state’s position as a manufacturing and logistics hub,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida Authority plans to develop a second multimodal logistics park (MMLP) on 174 acres in Dadri’s Sector Kappa II, near the Inland Container Depot and Noida International Airport.

The proposed park will include container terminals, cargo yards, cold storage warehouses, and facilities for bulk and break-bulk cargo. Under the allotment scheme, companies must propose a minimum ₹1,200 crore investment (excluding land cost) and have at least 10 years’ experience in running container depots or rail terminals.