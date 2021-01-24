Three persons arrested for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida

IND USA
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:15 PM IST

Greater Noida: Three persons were arrested on Sunday for illegal sand mining in Hindon river basin in Greater Noida. The police said that the gang had been involved in the illegal activity in the Knowledge Park area for some time.

The suspects were identified as Annu Momnathal, 35, Ajay Singh, 32, and Manish Singh, 33. Annu is a resident of Momnathal village while his accomplices are residents of Safipur in Knowledge Park area, the police said.

“The police received information about illegal sand mining along Hindon river. The suspects were digging a pit for sand mining. They had reached the spot in a car and also carried a tractor trolley to load sand. The police team conducted a raid early morning and arrested three suspects and also seized the sand-laden tractor, a countrymade gun, a car and two spades from their possession,” said Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida.

The police said that Annu is a seasoned criminal wanted in at least five cases of sand mining and extortion in Greater Noida. “He used to roam around in the neighbouring villages and enquire if someone needed sand for any kind of construction or development work. The gang used to steal sand early morning and sold it to people at cheap rates,” Pandey said.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 4 and 21 of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Section 379 (theft) of IPC at Knowledge Park police station. The three suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

The additional DCP said that the police teams have been sensitised to conduct frequent patrolling of river belts and act against people involved in illegal sand mining in the area.

