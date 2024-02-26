Three-day Noida flower show concludes

The Noida authority’s three-day long flower show concluded on Sunday after thousands of visitors thronged the annual event. This year the event’s theme was “Stock” flower and over 70 species of flowers were kept on display with several nursery stalls selling the plants, gardening accessories, tools, manure. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

It was hosted by the Floriculture Society, Noida, along with the Noida authority at the Ramleela ground located inside of Noida sports complex in Sector 21.

This year the event’s theme was “Stock” flower. Over 70 species of flowers were kept on display with several nursery stalls selling the plants, gardening accessories, tools, manure, pots, machinery and landscaping consultation, said the Noida authority.

The event witnessed various competitions such as cut flower decoration, food and vegetable carving painting and bonsai display, along with talks on millets, composting, cultural shows and plays.

“We are happy that people enjoyed visiting the flower show. And this 38th edition broke all previous records as a large number of residents flocked in to the show on Sunday,” said a horticulture department official of the Noida authority.

“We organised many cultural events and competitions for residents who are into gardening and nursery activities,” the officer added.