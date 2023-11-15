To pacify farmers, Yeida to give them 10% land for residential use

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has decided to give 10% of total acquired agricultural land to farmers for their residential use. The hike comes in the wake of repeated farmer protests demanding 10% land on the grounds that in 2011, the Uttar Pradesh government had assured them that much land for their family’s growing needs, said officials (HT Archive)

Earlier, the authority used to give only 7% of the total acquired land to fulfil the farmers’ housing needs under its rehabilitation plan.

The hike comes in the wake of repeated farmer protests demanding 10% land on the grounds that in 2011, the Uttar Pradesh government had assured them that much land for their family’s growing needs, said officials.The farmer protests were affecting the developmental work in areas around Jewar, where work on the Noida airport is on in full swing and the airport is likely to become operational by September 29, 2024, said officials.

Yeida will put forward a proposal in this regard in the board meeting scheduled to take place by November-end, 2023, said officials.

The authority will give 10% residential land to at least 45,000 farmers, whose land has been acquired from 29 villages for various infrastructure, industrial and other developmental projects including Noida airport, Yamuna Expressway and Film City, among others.

“We have decided to give a benefit to the farmers who gave their land for the developmental projects because they need the same for their respective families. With the passage of time, the families of farmers have also grown and they need more land for their housing facilities in the developed area next to their villages. The farmers have the first right over the benefits that come from the development on their land,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

As per the agreement the state government had in 2011, industrial bodies were supposed give 10% of the land in developed urban areas back to farmers in sectors, which have better amenities such as roads, sewer line, drinking water and drainage, said officials.

“We have been demanding this for the past one decade and if the Yeida board approves 10% land to us, then we will welcome it. But if they will delay it again, then we will have to once again resort to protests,” said Pawan Khatana, president of the western Uttar Pradesh chapter of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

