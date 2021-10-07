Two arrested for administering fake dengue medicine to children in Noida

Two people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly administrating fake dengue medicines to children in Noida’s Phase 3.

The suspects were identified as Harun Kumar (30), a resident of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad, and Lucky Ali (32), a resident of Shahadara in New Delhi.

Senior sub inspector of Phase 3 police station Virendra Singh said on Thursday, a man identified as Mohammad Zubair informed police that the two men were administering dengue medicines to children in his neighbourhood.

“The suspects told the locals that they were workers of an NGO that was involved with healthcare. A police team conducted a search in Chhajarsi village and arrested two people. Police also recovered four homeopathic medicine vials and eight fake certificates from their possession,” said Singh.

The suspects used to charge ₹70 per child for administering the medicines. “Neither are they medical professionals or have any medical degrees, nor were they authorised to conduct any such drive. Investigation showed they were not associated with any such NGO,” said Singh. The two suspects randomly bought homeopathic medicines from a shop and were administering them to children and making money, said police.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act , 1956. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 86 dengue cases till October 5,of which, 59 are children. Teams from the health department are making door-to-door visits to inspect larvae breeding sites and initiating measures to curb the spread of the dengue.

Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said dengue is a mosquito-borne disease and patients getting the disease are treated in hospitals. “We do not run any such door-to-door vaccination/medicine drive for dengue patients,” he said.