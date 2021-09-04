Two arrested for snatching cab from driver in Greater Noida

Police arrested two men on Saturday for allegedly stealing a cab after booking it on August 29, 2021 in Greater Noida. Police identified them by single names as Arun (28) and Amit (30), residents of Simbhawali in Hapur. Their accomplice, 25-year-old Vikas was absconding, said police.

Greater Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Vishal Pandey said the suspects had booked the cab over an app from Tigri Roundabout to Tilapta in Greater Noida at 5pm that day. Cab driver Buddu Khan reached the pickup point where he picked up Amit and Arun.

“The suspects asked me to stop on the way to pick up their accomplice. At the destination, the three asked me to drive to Dadri’s Rupwas village. There the suspects tried to choke me with a rope. I managed to escape and exit the car when one of them moved to driver’s seat and drove away with the car, ” said Khan. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against three suspects under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pandey said police got a tip that the suspects would be travelling in the same car from Hapur to Delhi. “They had changed the vehicle’s registration number plate and were on the way to sell the car to someone,” Pandey said.

The police intercepted the suspects near Sector Zu – 1, he said.

Police said that the suspects attempted to escape and fired at the police team. In retaliatory firing, Arun suffered a bullet injury to his right leg, while Vikas managed to escape and Amit was arrested.

Police said they recovered the cab, two countrymade guns, one rope allegedly used in the crime and a stolen mobile phone used in making the booking from The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, they said.