Two charged under Gangster Act for double murder in Greater Noida west
Two men were charged under the Gangster Act for the murder of a department store owner and his wife in Greater Noida (West) last year, said police on Wednesday.
Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Aman Hayat Khan and 40-year-old Saurabh Chauhan. They were arrested two days after the murder of Khan’s employer 55-year-old departmental store owner Vinay Kumar Gupta and 50-year-old Neha Gupta in their flat on November 3. They also made away with ₹1 lakh, said police.
Manish Pratap Singh, SHO Bisrakh police station, said, “The double murder had created a sense of fear among the local residents. Their presence among the general public is not good and hence they should be booked under the Gangster Act.”
Khan, a BCA first-year student, was allegedly in a relationship with Chauhan’s daughter who allegedly demanded money to start a business, else he would file a complaint against him.
Under pressure, Khan allegedly murdered his employer and his wife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP anti-terrorism squad to build second headquarters near Jewar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweets by international celebrities: Farmers welcome support but say it’s our fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedestrians worst hit by heavy barricading at Delhi-UP border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom starts works for three new feeders to provide uninterrupted power to industrial units
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tax waivers to be sought to make Jewar airport financially viable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man loses ₹30 lakh to web acquaintance in customs clearance scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest outside Greater Noida authority office for higher land compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two charged under Gangster Act for double murder in Greater Noida west
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two held in Noida for duping businessman on pretext of food licence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality improves, yet remains in very poor category in Noida, Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Man found injured outside friend’s house succumbs, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can’t deliver your food, it got snatched: Is this for real?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will ensure Dhanauri and Jewar conservation, says state environment minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Builder directed to refund ₹5.54 lakh to Greater Noida resident for delay in delivery of flat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Gate: Tikait’s grief changed equation on the ground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox