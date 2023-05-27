Two electrocuted in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram

Two people were electrocuted on Saturday morning in the Shakti Khand I pocket of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, police said. According to the police, the second victim had attempted to assist the first victim, who was suspected of coming into contact with an electric current flowing through a wire. The shop area of the victm at Shakti Kund I pocket in Ghaziabad . (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police have identified the two deceased as Suresh Kumar, a 45-year-old resident of Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar, and Nakul Kumar, a 23-year-old resident of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad. Suresh operated a dairy shop, while Nakul was running a vegetable shop and was arranging raw materials at around 7.30 am when the incident took place, police said.

Yogendra Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Indirapuram police station, said, “There are several shops in the area, and it was raining heavily on Saturday morning. Nakul had taken an electricity connection from a nearby shop, and the electric wire likely developed a fault. Nakul unintentionally made contact with it, and as he cried out for help, Suresh rushed to assist him without realizing the danger of the electric current. Tragically, they both were electrocuted in the process.”

Witnessing the incident, other shop owners quickly grabbed a wooden stick and disconnected the electric wire, but unfortunately, both victims had already passed away, the SHO added.

Roshan Kumar, a close friend of Nakul residing nearby, said, “Nakul’s father and he jointly operated the shop. Nakul had recently brought a stock of vegetables and had placed them at an iron kiosk nearby. Somehow, due to the rain, the electric wire became live, leading to Nakul’s electrocution, followed by the dairy shop owner who rushed to his aid. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot.” Roshan added that Suresh lived alone and managed the shop independently, while Nakul had recently gotten married on May 7.