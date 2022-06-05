Two held for looting collection agents at gunpoint in Jewar
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested two suspects on Friday night for allegedly looting ₹3.42 lakh from cash collection agents in Jewar area of Greater Noida.
According to Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida, the incident took place when Amit Lodhi and his colleague Amit Verma, both cash collection agents of Garg Paints Traders in Sikandrabad, were driving back to work on May 26.
“The two were driving back to Sikandrabad on a Hyundai Santro, after collecting cash from two-three different places. They were intercepted by three miscreants on a bike between Dayanatpur and Nagal Hukum Singh Road,” DCP Katyayan said.
One of the three suspects was wearing a mask, another had a helmet on, while the third was unmasked. “The men told me that I caused an accident earlier. They took my car keys, and looted the bag containing cash at gunpoint,” Lodhi stated in his complaint.
Based on the complaint, the unidentified suspects were booked under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the accused.
“We received a tip-off on Friday night about the movement of the accused in Jewar. Following this, a team of Jewar police set up routine checking. Two of the miscreants were travelling on a bike and were apprehended during checking. We recovered the bag with ₹2.13 lakh from their possession,” DCP Katyayan said.
The two suspects, identified as Tinku Jogi and Bunty are from Faridabad.
“Bunty handed over his weapon along with two cartridges to the police. But Tinku tried to flee the spot and fired on the police team. Police fired in retaliation, injuring him. The two were nabbed after a brief encounter, “ said Anjani Kumar Singh, in charge, Jewar police station.
DCP Katyayan has announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the team which solved the case. Police said that a search operation is underway to nab the third suspect.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics