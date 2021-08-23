Two held for robbing police post guard in Greater Noida

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly robbing a 45-year-old village chowkidar (security guard) posted at a police post in the Jarcha area. A third suspect in the case is still at large, police said.

The victim was identified as Dashrath (45), a native of Phoolpur village under Jarcha police jurisdiction.

According to police, on Sunday afternoon, Dashrath was on his way home from the police station when he was intercepted by three men on a motorcycle near the Phoolpur canal. The suspects snatched his mobile phone and wallet with ₹200 and ATM cards, police said.

In his complaint, the security guard alleged that the suspects threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t hand over his valuables. No weapon was used in the robbery, police said.

According to police officials, the victim raised an alarm following which locals gathered at the spot and managed to catch one of the suspects. Police later in the evening arrested one more suspect in the case.

The arrested suspects were identified as Akash Kashyap (20) and Monu Sharma (22), both residents of Dadri.

A case was registered at Jarcha police station against the suspects for robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The victim is a gram chowkidar who works at the station sometimes during a week. It seems that the suspects don’t have any prior criminal history. One of them was nabbed by the locals while the other was apprehended later in the day. We are working to identify their accomplice. He will be arrested soon,” said Shripal, station house officer, Jarcha police station.

Police recovered the stolen phone from the duo along with the motorcycle that was used in the robbery. They were produced before a magistrate that sent them to judicial custody.