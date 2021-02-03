Two held in Noida for duping businessman on pretext of food licence

Noida: Two members of a gang were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a businessman of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of providing him a distribution licence for food products.

The suspects were identified as Chaman Singh (35) and Jaipal Singh (55), residents of Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

According to police officials, a complaint was filed with the sector 58 police on October 28 by a Bihar-based businessman who alleged that he was duped of ₹10 lakh by the suspects.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, said that the suspects were running an office from Sector 62 and have duped other people as well. “The suspects would approach victims on the pretext of providing distribution licence for products like oils and offer profit sharing if they brought in clients. In this manner, they took money from the complainant and refused to pay it back when he asked for it,” said Verma.

The police officials said that the suspects have been booked in at least four such cases in Lucknow and one in Meerut. “We are coordinating with police in these districts. At least two members of the gang are absconding and a search is on for them. One of them has also gone to jail on previous occasion for similar offence,” said Verma.

The suspects were nabbed from near the Itham tower in Sector 62 after they were tracked through their phones, said the police, adding that the bank accounts of the suspects are also being seized.

The officials said that the suspects also ran a property dealing business in Delhi and told clients that they are father and son. They had fake identity cards which they used for business purposes, said police.

Verma also said that following the arrests, more complainants are coming forward and respective charges will be added against the suspects.