Two held over fake robbery claim of 17 lakh in Noida

Noida: A 24-year-old man and his brother were arrested for allegedly concocting a fake robbery of ₹17 lakh in Noida’s Sector 126 locality on Monday evening, senior police officers said on Tuesday. Atul Agarwal, associated with construction work and a resident of Sector 18, filed a police complaint that his collection agent Rohit was robbed near Hajipur underpass under the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Bhati, 24 and his brother Rahul Bhati, 28, residents of Dadri in Greater Noida, they added.

“On Monday, Atul Agarwal, associated with construction work and a resident of Sector 18, filed a police complaint that his collection agent Rohit was robbed near Hajipur underpass under the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional commissioner of police (Addl. CP).

“In primary investigation, we were informed that Rohit was hired as a collection agent by Agarwal around one-and-a-half months ago. On Monday around 6.30pm, Agarwal received a call from Rohit to inform that two unidentified suspects robbed him at gunpoint near Hajipur underpass when he was returning after collecting money,” the officer added.

Police said when Agarwal further questioned him about the robbery, he kept changing his statements.

“We scanned the CCTV camera footage. Based on the evidence when he (Rohit) was grilled, it was revealed that he planned with his brother to dupe the employer (Agarwal) of his money… During the investigation, it came to light that Rohit had called his brother and handed over a bag full of cash along with his mobile phone. Later, he contacted his employer,” said the Addl. CP.

Police have confiscated the cash from their possession, and booked the brothers under sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 317 (2) (stolen property) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 126 police station. A further investigation in the case is on, said officers.