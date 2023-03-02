Home / Cities / Noida News / Two hurt after fire breaks out at laundry store in Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2023 10:20 PM IST

Noida: Two people were injured when a fire broke out due at a laundry shop in Gijhore village near Sector 53 in Noida on Thursday

Noida, India- March 02, 2023: Two people were injured when a fire broke out due to short circuit at a dry-cleaning store at Gijhor Village sector 53, in Noida, India, on Thursday, March 02, 2023. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Snehil’s story
Fire officials said the store owner and a staff were injured while they tried to douse the fire. The victims were identified as Rudra Prasad (45), the shop owner and Ramswaroop (44), a staff at the shop. They said the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

“We got information about the fire at 10.16am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, the shop owner and a staff were injured when they were trying to put out the fire before our team arrived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Thursday, March 02, 2023
