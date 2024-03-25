Two members of ‘thak-thak’ gang arrested in G Noida

Greater Noida: Two members of the ‘Thak Thak’ gang involved in stealing by breaking car windows were arrested on Saturday following an encounter, police said on Sunday, adding that it also recovered some stolen electronic items from their possession. The “Thak Thak” gang is a term used to describe a notorious group in Delhi-NCR known for their modus operandi of distracting their victims with a loud noise (“Thak Thak”). (Representational image)

Police identified the accused by their single names as Sunil alias Monu, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Praveen, a resident of Noida.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar, they were arrested near the path descending towards the overbridge of the railway line in the Knowledge park region.

“One of the miscreants was injured during the encounter with the police. The accused steal mobile phones and laptops of children studying in the Knowledge Park police station and NCR area,” the officer said.

At least 25 mobile phones, 10 laptops, one scooter used in the incident apart from one illegal pistol with one live and one spent cartridge were allegedly recovered from their possession.

Sunil, a serial offender, has 31 cases registered against him while Praveen has four cases registered against him, police said.

The “Thak Thak” gang is a term used to describe a notorious group in Delhi-NCR known for their modus operandi of distracting their victims with a loud noise (“Thak Thak”).

Around a fortnight ago, another encounter had broken out between the police and members of the Thak-Thak gang. As the police attempted to intercept the gang members, it prompted the suspects to open fire indiscriminately.

One miscreant was injured in the retaliatory firing and several stolen laptops, and a motorcycle were recovered from the criminals.