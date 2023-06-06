Two minor boys held for raping 10-year-old girl in Ghaziabad

Two minor boys have been apprehended for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in their neighbourhood in a locality under the jurisdiction of Modinagar police station on Monday evening, police said Tuesday. The police said the two boys have been taken into custody. They added that the older boy raped the girl while the other manhandled her and also kept watch. (Representational Image)

According to police, the incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday when the girl was playing outside her home. The two boys, aged 15 and 16 years, allegedly lured her to the terrace of a neighbouring house on the pretext of playing games.

“They took the girl to the terrace and raped her. Neighbours heard the girl screaming and nabbed the two boys. The police were called and a complaint was given by the girl’s family. We have registered an FIR of rape and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso),” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar).

“The girl was sent for a medical examination,” the ACP said, adding that the reports are awaited.

The police said the two boys were flying kites on the terrace and took the girl to a room on the roof where the assault took place.

An FIR has been lodged at Modinagar police station under sections 376ab (rape with a woman under twelve years of age), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and also levied provisions of the Pocso Act.