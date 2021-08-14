Two persons arrested for murder of 30-year-old man in Dadri

Two suspects were arrested from Dadri on Saturday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man three days ago.

The suspects were identified as Anuj Singh, 26, and Gajendra Lohar, 25, residents of Chakrasenpur in Dadri.

On August 11, Amit Bhati was allegedly shot dead by eight men over personal enmity in Chakrasenpur village. According to police, Bhati was driving his car when the criminals, some in a Mahindra Scorpio and others on two motorcycles, overtook the victim’s vehicle and sprayed bullets at him. Bhati was admitted to a private hospital where he died.

Bhati’s cousin Manish filed a complaint at Dadri police station and named eight suspects – Anuj Singh, Gajendra Lohar, Satish, Manoj, Naresh, Manish, Suresh, and Sittu. A case was registered against them under sections 147 (rioting), 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Police said they received information about the two suspects’ movement on a motorcycle in Dadri’s Derin Cot village on Saturday. “A police team reached the spot and arrested the two persons. Police recovered a countrymade gun and a pistol from their possession,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Pradeep Tripathi, SHO, Dadri police station, said that the two parties had an old enmity. “There was no specific reason for the enmity. The two arrested suspects said that they had fled their village a few months ago fearing attack by Bhati,” he said, adding that police have launched a search for the other suspects.

Tripathi said the two suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.