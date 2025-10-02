Unattended ‘Diya’ sparks fire in flat; no casualties in Greater Noida West

Greater Noida: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a six-storey building in Shahberi locality of Greater Noida West on Wednesday morning, said fire officials, adding that no injuries were reported. No casualty was reported and the fire was controlled before it could spread to other rooms and flats, added officials. (HT Photos)

The control room received a call at around 10.45 am from a local resident, reporting heavy smoke emanating from the building, said officials.

Before firefighters arrived, residents had already vacated the building safely. “As we received information, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched from nearby fire stations and the blaze was brought under control within an hour,” said fire officer (Ecotech 3) Ajay Kumar.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a family living on the fourth floor lit up a small lamp in their temple and left home for work. “The flame likely ignited nearby stationery items, causing the fire,” Kumar added.

No casualty was reported and the fire was controlled before it could spread to other rooms and flats, added officials.

A video circulating on social media shows thick plumes of smoke rising from the flat as firefighters douse the flames from adjacent buildings.

Fire officials said the flat belonged to Haris Kalra, who runs a stationery shop. “Before firefighters reached the spot, the flat was already open. We used breathing apparatus (BA) sets to enter the flat and sprinkled firefighting foam to control the fire’s spread in the adjacent room. A large quantity of stationery items kept inside the flat caused heavy smoke,” said a fire official, requesting anonymity.