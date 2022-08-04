Uniform action for all illegal colony developers, says state minister
GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Thursday asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to maintain uniformity while demolishing illegal housing projects developed by the land mafia around the Noida International Airport (NIA) site in Jewar.
The minister noted that any official found favouring the mafia will face strict action. According to officials, Gupta received a complaint that a Yeida official favoured some land mafia involved in the development of ‘unauthorised’ projects along the Yamuna Expressway.
“Penalties should be uniformly imposed on all violating laws in case of illegal colonies. Yeida must also expand the area of the Medical Device Park being developed in Sector 28. It should be built on 1000 acres of land, instead of the earlier planned 350 acres,” said Gupta.
Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, Yeida, and Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, along with other officials took part in a meeting with the minister in Lucknow.
Gupta has asked the authority to plan for group housing land so that residential facilities can be made available to those who will be employed in this industrial zone. The minister also directed Yeida to complete all its ongoing and proposed developmental and infrastructure projects within stipulated deadlines. Gupta reviewed the progress of all such projects, including the 31km Link road connecting the NIA with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Logistics Hub, and other projects around the Jewar site.
“We apprised the minister of progress in the NIA and other projects, such as new urban centre near Vrindavan and the Logistics Hub. We will follow all instructions issued by him,” CEO Singh said.
-
Fazil murdered to avenge BJP leader’s killing: Cops
The probe into the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet has revealed that the attack was in retaliation to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru, a Mangaluru police said on Wednesday, who did not wish to be named. Based on a tipoff, the police arrested six people on Monday in connection with the murder from the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police probe revealed Suhas Shetty to be the prime accused in the case.
-
Siddaramaiah b’day bash leads to traffic snarls in Davanagere
Karnataka's Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic as long as 6 kilometres on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday with lakhs of supporters coming on the streets. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join the celebration. Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and representative of the Indian National Congress party in the state of Karnataka.
-
Rahul calls BJP ‘colonisers’, says party dividing people
Former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, calling them “colonisers” and pursuing a path that “infuses hate and divides people.” “The Congress government whereas has brought people together, created harmony in the state. the BJP government is dividing people and spreading hatred in this beautiful state,” Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Davangere, 261km from Bengaluru.
-
Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect by Murugha Math head seer
Former president of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Murugha Math, one of the important religious centres for the Lingayat community, in Chitradurga, joining a long of list of political leaders who have marked their presence in the monastery in recent times. Gandhi was also given the 'Lingadeekshe' or ceremonially initiated into the Lingayat sect by the head seer, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
-
Noida authority to hike land allotment rates
The Noida authority has decided to hike land allotment rates and bring out new brochures for its soon to be launched property schemes. Currently the authority has group housing land, commercial plots, individual residential plots, built houses, shops, and other properties available for allotment. The authority needs to revise land allotment rates on the basis of property rates in the market.
