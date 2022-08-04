Uniform action for all illegal colony developers, says state minister

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Thursday asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to maintain uniformity while demolishing illegal housing projects developed by the land mafia around the Noida International Airport (NIA) site in Jewar.

The minister noted that any official found favouring the mafia will face strict action. According to officials, Gupta received a complaint that a Yeida official favoured some land mafia involved in the development of ‘unauthorised’ projects along the Yamuna Expressway.

“Penalties should be uniformly imposed on all violating laws in case of illegal colonies. Yeida must also expand the area of the Medical Device Park being developed in Sector 28. It should be built on 1000 acres of land, instead of the earlier planned 350 acres,” said Gupta.

Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, Yeida, and Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, along with other officials took part in a meeting with the minister in Lucknow.

Gupta has asked the authority to plan for group housing land so that residential facilities can be made available to those who will be employed in this industrial zone. The minister also directed Yeida to complete all its ongoing and proposed developmental and infrastructure projects within stipulated deadlines. Gupta reviewed the progress of all such projects, including the 31km Link road connecting the NIA with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Logistics Hub, and other projects around the Jewar site.

“We apprised the minister of progress in the NIA and other projects, such as new urban centre near Vrindavan and the Logistics Hub. We will follow all instructions issued by him,” CEO Singh said.

