Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
NEW DELHI: Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad.
The institute is an extension of a similar facility in Bengaluru and will be the first-of-its-kind to be established in northern India, an Ayush ministry statement said.
Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. “I am confident this Unani institute will popularise the Ayush system and cater to the needs of the northern region of the country,” he added.
The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019. It will have 14 departments and provide post-graduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Unani medicine, the statement said.
The institute will also focus on fundamental aspects, drug development, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Unani medicine and practices. It will establish benchmark standards in education, healthcare and research, the statement added. NIUM is constructed at a cost of ₹381 crore and will also function as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Unani medicine, it stated.
The institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with universities/research organisations of international repute, the statement added.
-
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
-
111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
-
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
-
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
-
Noida residents welcome reduction in power tariff
Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are happy after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a new tariff order for 2022-23. The tariff applicable for discoms of UPPCL will also be applicable for consumers of Noida Power Corporation Limited. However, NPCL consumers will get a 10% regulatory discount on the total amount billed every month. NPCL vice-president Sarnath Ganguly said that the new tariffs will be implemented by August 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics