Kurukshetra, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that Haryana's daughters have brought glory to the nation in various fields, including sports. Haryana's daughters have brought glory to nation in various fields: President

President Murmu attended the Diamond Jubilee celebrations held in Kurukshetra, Haryana, to commemorate 60 years of the state's formation. On the occasion, she also launched the Diamond Jubilee logo.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Droupadi Murmu said Sucheta Kripalani, born in 1908 in Ambala , created history by becoming India's first woman chief minister.

Shanno Devi, who served as the first Speaker of the then-newly formed Haryana Legislative Assembly, set an example of women's pioneering role in democratic institutions. Haryana's daughter Kalpana Chawla reached the heights of space exploration and gave new wings to the dreams of countless girls, she said.

Notably, Ambala-born Sucheta Kriplani was a freedom fighter, social reformer and politician who became India's first woman chief minister, serving Uttar Pradesh from 1963 to 1967.

She said Kanshi Ram of Ambala, counted among Haryana's earliest martyrs of the twentieth century, was one of the founders of the Ghadar Party in San Francisco, along with Lala Hardayal. Nearly a year after his return to India, he was executed by the British government in November 1915.

During the Quit India Movement of 1942, people from Haryana's rural areas, along with those in its towns and cities, participated enthusiastically. Even young girls came forward fearlessly to take part in these movements.

Recalling an inspiring incident, the President said historical records documented the fearless participation of a 12-year-old girl from Rewari in the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930, and urged the state government to collect detailed information about this episode and bring it before the society.

She said Haryana had made notable progress in several dimensions of women's empowerment over the past decade or so.

The national 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign was launched from Panipat, Haryana, in January 2015. The campaign had proved to be a highly significant initiative towards women's empowerment.

The President said a remarkable positive change was taking place in attitudes towards daughters. The sex ratio at birth, which stood at 871 girls per 1,000 boys in 2014, had increased to approximately 915 in November 2025, she highlighted.

She expressed hope that coordinated efforts by the state and central governments would help achieve parity in the sex ratio and further accelerate improvements in women's health and girls' education.

Murmu also mentioned the contribution of women athletes in India's sporting glory.

Athletes such as Manu Bhaker, Sweety Boora and Jasmine Lamboria were among the many daughters who had made Haryana proud, she said, adding that at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan, Manisha Bhanwala had created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal.

The President also noted that she had had the opportunity to confer Padma awards on several distinguished personalities from the state, representing literature, folk art, social service, education, sports, para-archery and science.

She said Haryana had always been rich in talent and valour and had also established a distinctive position in foodgrain production. This land of bravehearts, whose sons and daughters had made sacrifices during the freedom struggle, had also consistently made significant contributions to safeguarding the country's borders.

Citing the introduction of a hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, the President said Haryana was reaching new milestones and moving towards holistic development and progressive thinking.

Addressing the gathering, she also said Haryana is the land that had given the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to the world and has spread Lord Krishna's eternal message of selfless action.

In Kurukshetra, she also addressed another event the 114th foundation anniversary celebrations of Gurukul Kurukshetra.

Earlier, the President offered prayers at the Shaktipeeth Shri Devikup Maa Bhadrakali Temple.

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