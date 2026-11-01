Jaipur, Three people were arrested and over 22,000 litres of suspected adulterated ghee worth around ₹1.60 crore were seized during raids at two firms in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district ahead of Diwali, police said on Sunday. Rajasthan: 22,000 litres of 'adulterated' ghee seized; 3 arrested

CID Crime Branch, along with local police and food safety officials, conducted the raids as part of a statewide campaign against adulterated food products.

A total of 22,138 litres of ghee was seized from the two premises, along with ₹3.50 lakh in cash allegedly earned from its sale, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Ram Tayal , Mukesh Kumar , and Vikas Kumar .

Police said the first raid was conducted at the warehouse and factory of Ananya Trading Company, where 16,394 litres of suspected adulterated ghee was found packed under different brand names, including Trisalwa, Bansuri, Shrinand and Mayra.

Expired ghee, unlabelled containers, packaging materials, stickers, a packing machine and other equipment were also recovered from the premises.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that expired and returned ghee was repackaged with fresh labels and sold in the market.

Police said the accused were also suspected of sourcing palm oil and vanaspati from Gujarat and using them to prepare adulterated ghee, which was then supplied to dealers in Sri Ganganagar and surrounding areas.

The warehouse was sealed after food safety officials collected samples for testing.

In a separate raid at New Vijay Trading Company on Suratgarh Bypass, the joint team seized another 5,744 litres of suspected adulterated ghee.

Samples from the second premises were also collected and sent for laboratory examination.

Police said further action would be taken based on the test reports.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.