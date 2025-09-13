UP campaign educates Bisrakh schoolchildren on child rights, safety laws

As part of the state government’swomen welfare department’s ongoing 10-day awareness campaign on child rights and protection, schoolchildren in Bisrakh were sensitised about issues of safety, exploitation and government welfare schemes, officials informed on Friday. Officials said awareness in schools helps prevent child marriage and abuse, and spreads knowledge of schemes supporting girls, orphans, and women. (HT Photo)

The session, held at Upper Primary School Kakrala in Bisrakh tehsil on Thursday, forms part of the Sankalp – Hub for Empowerment of Women initiative being run across Uttar Pradesh starting fromSeptember. Officials said the campaign is designed to educate children about their rights, preventive laws, and support systems available to them.

At the school, students and teachers were briefed on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, with special emphasis on preventing child sexual abuse and child marriage. They were also introduced to the concept of “good touch and bad touch” and about the child emergency helpline number, 1098.

“Child assemblies are not just a way to inform children— they help communities adopt a stronger, participatory approach towards child protection. This is critical to stop harmful practices like child marriage and exploitation,” said district mission coordinator with the Women Welfare Department, Meenakshi (goes by a single name).

“Awareness among children is the first step in prevention. When children understand their rights and know where to seek help, the entire community becomes safer”, she added.

Officials said that besides child protection, students were also informed about a range of government welfare schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Nirashrit Mahila Pension, and the Rani Lakshmibai Mahila Samman Kosh.

Officials stressed that schools play a critical role in creating safe spaces for children and breaking the silence around abuse.

The ongoing awareness drive will continue across other schools in Gautam Budh Nagar and neighbouring districts throughout the month. Officials said the department aims to reach as many children as possible during the campaign so that information about rights and welfare schemes becomes more accessible at the grassroots.

