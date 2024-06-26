UP govt nods for new metro line in Noida from Botanical Garden to Sector 142 | 5 points

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of a metro line from Delhi metro's Botanical Garden Metro station to Noida’s Sector 142 near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. At present, Noida and Greater Noida are not directly connected to Delhi Metro via Noida's Aqua Line.(File)

UP cabinet nod for 11.56km Metro link from Botanical Garden to Noida’s Sector 142

The new Metro corridor, extending from Botanical Garden to Sector 142, is designed to address the growing demand for efficient and reliable public transportation. However, the Centre's nod is awaited for the project.

At present, Noida and Greater Noida are not directly connected to Delhi Metro via Noida's Aqua Line, while the connectivity to DMRC's Blue Line, which ends at Noida Sector 62’s Electronic City Metro station, is not a seamless one.

Here are the 5 points about the proposed corridor:

1. The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of ₹2,254.35 crore for this extended corridor.

2. With a length of 11.5 km, the new corridor will feature eight new stations viz., Botanical Garden, Noida Sector-44, Noida Office, Noida Sector-97, Noida Sector-105, Noida Sector-108, Noida Sector-93, and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.

3. The proposed corridor will provide direct connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport via the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro and seamless commute to major railway stations through the Blue Line.

4. The new metro line will make the connectivity seamless, taking the metro closer to the greenfield Noida International Airport in Jewar.

5. The corridor is expected to have an initial ridership of approximately 80,000, with Botanical Garden station becoming a major interchange hub, Lokesh M, Managing Director of NMRC, said.

“This strategic approval marks a pivotal step in the development of the city’s Metro infrastructure, promising to bring substantial benefits to the region. The new Metro corridor, extending from Botanical Garden to Sector 142, is designed to address the growing demand for efficient and reliable public transportation. This project will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region,” the official further said.

The NMRC has also decided to develop a Botanical Garden bus stand in Sector 38A, where Aqua Line and Blue Line will seamlessly meet.

On November 30, 2023, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had submitted the DPR for the line. Subsequently, the NMRC approved the DPR on December 27, 2024, and sent it to the state government for approval.

The DMRC opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2002. Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 392.44 kms with 288 stations.

