UP has progressed on all fronts in the nine-year regime: Minister

GREATER NOIDA: Under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s regime, Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in all aspects, including law and order, infrastructure development, social welfare and delivering schemes, minister of state for the public works department Brijesh Singh said on Friday. Many dignitaries participated in the press conference focused on the state’s progress during the last nine years of the regime.

Addressing the media at the Gautam Buddha Nagar district headquarters, Singh said Uttar Pradesh has moved from being a “bimaru” state to a rapidly developing one, focusing on inclusive growth and the empowerment of the marginalised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath.

Many dignitaries, including MLAs and district panchayat chairmen, participated in the press conference focused on the state’s progress during the last nine years of the regime.

The minister highlighted several key achievements, including the state’s improved law and order situation: over ₹4,000 crore worth of mafia assets were seized or destroyed, and 53 organised crime gangs were dismantled.

“The UP government has also provided free ration to 150 million people, health insurance coverage to 90 million people, and a ₹1,000 monthly pension to 10 million vulnerable individuals. The government has also made significant progress in agriculture, with food grain production increasing from 557 lakh metric tons to 737 lakh metric tons, and sugarcane farmers receiving ₹3.15 lakh crore in payments. Additionally, the government has provided employment opportunities to 900,000 people and distributed tablets and smartphones to 498,600 youth,” said Singh.

The minister also stated that the state has witnessed significant infrastructure development, including the construction of 22 expressways, 16 airports, and the introduction of metro services in seven cities.

“Uttar Pradesh has also received ₹50 lakh crore in private investment proposals, which is expected to create over 1 crore employment opportunities. Overall, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major engine of growth in the country, with a strong focus on good governance, infrastructure development, and social welfare. The state’s GDP has grown from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore, and per capita income has tripled. The government aims to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy by 2029-30,” added Singh.