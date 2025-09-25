UPITS 2025: Greater Noida puts global industries on display

Greater Noida is all set to host Uttar Pradesh’s flagship trade event – the third Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) – beginning Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the five-day spectacle. A key highlight this year is Russia’s participation as partner country, which organisers said would open avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange and long-term collaboration. (HT Photos)

Jointly organised by the state government and India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML), the show will run from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, with Russia participating as the partner country this year.

Spread over 1,10,000 sq m of exhibition space, UPITS 2025 has been positioned as a gateway for local industries to reach global markets. Trade show organisers said more than 2,400 exhibitors and delegations from over 80 countries will take part, with around 125,000 business visitors and 450,000 general visitors expected across five days.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath personally inspected the exhibition site, reviewing security, visitor management and logistical arrangements. He directed officials to ensure seamless facilities for exhibitors and delegates, stressing that the event must showcase the state’s emergence as an investment-friendly destination, district administration officials informed.

A key highlight this year is Russia’s participation as partner country, which organisers said would open avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange and long-term collaboration. Officials noted the partnership would provide new impetus to international opportunities for UP’s businesses.

State industrial development, export promotion and NRI & investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” said the show reflected the Prime Minister’s vision. “With PM Modi’s mantras of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, exports have doubled. Through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, we have transformed local crafts into global brands, and UPITS is cementing Uttar Pradesh’s identity as a trade and investment powerhouse,” he said.

He added that earlier governments left UP derided as “Ulta Pradesh” or a “sick state”. “But under the leadership of PM Modi, who has worked for 1.4 billion Indians as his own family, the country is today celebrating reforms like GST. CM Yogi has worked tirelessly to reflect that same vision in UP,” he said.

MSME, khadi & village industries, handloom & textiles minister Rakesh Sachan underlined the centrality of small and medium enterprises. “Our MSMEs are the beating heart of Uttar Pradesh’s economy. Through ODOP, progressive policies, and global partnerships, we are ensuring that local enterprises rise to global prominence. UPITS 2025 embodies our vision of contributing to a six-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, supporting industries from aerospace to green hydrogen,” Sachan said.

Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary for MSME, said the scale of UPITS had expanded rapidly. “With Russia as partner country and more than 2,200 exhibitors showcasing excellence, we are bridging the gap between local innovation and international markets,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam and senior officials launched the UPITS 2025 mobile app and exhibitors’ directory.

Organisers said the show will adopt a three-dimensional buyer strategy, creating separate categories for international buyers, domestic B2B buyers and domestic B2C buyers. The idea, they added, was to generate opportunities not only for large exporters but also for small businesses and end consumers.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of IEML, described the event as a convergence of limitless opportunities. “Each edition grows in scale and ambition, proving that this state is not just a land of heritage and culture but a hub of industrial excellence,” he said.

The first two editions of UPITS drew strong responses from exhibitors and buyers, with foreign investors showing rising interest in Uttar Pradesh’s manufacturing and services sectors. Officials said the 2025 edition would carry that momentum forward, showcasing industries from handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture and food processing to IT, electronics, wellness and AYUSH.