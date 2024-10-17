UPPCB imposes 33.5 lakh fine on violators of Grap Stage 1 guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has levied fines amounting to ₹33.50 lakh on those who violated the Stage 1 of the graded response action plan (Grap) guidelines in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials on Wednesday. The penalties stem from construction activities that continued in violation of the guidelines imposed this week. (HT Archive)

The penalties stem from construction activities that continued in violation of the guidelines imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) this week for the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly across various sectors in Noida and Greater Noida.

Key restrictions under the Stage 1 include strict dust mitigation measures in construction, proper waste disposal, periodic road cleaning, and ensuring covering of construction materials during transport. All relevant agencies have been tasked with ensuring compliance to reduce pollution and improve air quality.

According to UPPCB Noida, inspections are being carried out by officials to monitor the situation on ground and till Wednesday, as many as 23 establishments were found to be flouting Grap rules.

Among the violations identified include underground pipe laying work in sectors 74, 76, 77, and 116; footpath construction work in Sector 60; construction works in sector 62, 80 and 136; and construction of a clock tower opposite GIP mall, among others. Penalties ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 were levied on these violators, said officials.

“We are committed to enforcing environmental regulations , and hefty fines amounting to ₹29.5 lakh have been imposed as a warning to remind offenders that violations of the Grap guidelines will not be tolerated. It is crucial for all stakeholders to adhere to these measures to improve air quality in the region,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.

UPPCB Greater Noida too has identified eight Grap offenders who were engaged in construction activities in areas of Ecotech 3, Bisrakh Sector 1, Techzone 4, and Sector 3.

“A penalty of ₹4 lakh has been imposed on violators who were engaged in road construction and drain construction works in various sectors,” said DK Gupta, regional officer, UPPCB, Greater Noida.