UPSRTC boosts transport connectivity with 60 new buses in Noida and Greater Noida

In a move to enhance transport connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has introduced 60 new buses to the existing fleet in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said, adding that these buses commenced operations on July 16.

NP Singh, assistant regional manager of UPSRTC Noida Depot, said, “In the past year, we had been requesting additional buses from the transport department as the Noida depot was operating with 144 buses and the Greater Noida depot with 137 buses. With the addition of these new buses, we have enhanced connectivity to key destinations such as Lucknow, Chandausi, Bulandshahr, Dadri, Vrindavan, Etah, Haridwar, Agra, and Bijnor.”

Manoj Kumar, the regional manager of UPSRTC, said, “On July 13, we received 60 new CNG buses, with 36 allocated to Noida and 24 to the Greater Noida depot. These buses have been integrated into both the existing and new routes, ensuring better connectivity for passengers.”

“The Noida depot now caters to 5,000 passengers daily, while the Greater Noida depot accommodates 1,500 passengers daily on the new routes and buses. To support this expansion, the department has also hired 80 new drivers,” said ARM Singh.

He further added that the three categories of drivers: A, B, and C, with A-category drivers assigned to the longest routes, such as Noida to Lucknow. These A-category drivers must have three years of accident-free roadway experience.

However, despite the promising developments in the transport network, the average online booking remains relatively low.

According to officials, UPSRTC Noida depots receive only 20 to 25 online bookings daily, while approximately 35,000 passengers travel daily from the Noida depot.

ARM Singh said, “On average, the Noida depot receives 20 to 25 online bookings daily, which amounts to 40 per cent of the buses’ capacity. To encourage more online bookings, we are continuously disseminating information through pamphlets and ticket counters, urging passengers to utilize the official UPSRTC website for hassle-free online bookings.”

