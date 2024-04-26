Urban voters hold key to victory in Gautam Budh Nagar

The people residing in the urban pockets of Noida have traditionally been very reluctant to go out and vote on polling day as compared to their counterparts in rural segments, shows voting data over the past two Lok Sabha elections. Yet, it is this segment, which is sizable in number, that holds the key to the fate of candidates in Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Over the past five years, Greater Noida West saw thousands of residents moving in to newly constructed flats, leading to the addition of at least 250,000 new voters. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Greater Noida West, an affordable housing hub that is part of Dadri segment, has 35.89% new voters this time and if they will come out to vote in large numbers, it will make a huge difference to the prospects of the 13 candidates, said political experts.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Over the past five years, Greater Noida West saw thousands of residents moving in to newly constructed flats, leading to the addition of at least 250,000 new voters, say district election officials. Even during the 2019 elections, long queues were seen outside the polling stations in housing societies.

Fully aware of the disinterest among urban voters, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration is trying hard to increase the voting turnout these elections by offering discounts in eateries, roping in school students to get their parents to vote, and awarding apartments that have the highest voter turnout.

In comparison, the rural areas in this constituency witnessed only 3.86 to 10.39% increase in new voters over the past five years.

The Gautam Budh Nagar constituency is made up of five segments of Noida, Dadri, and Jewar from Gautam Budh Nagar district, and Sikandrabad and Khurja from the neighbouring Bulandshahr district.

The seat consists of 2,675,148 registered voters — 782,872 in Noida that is completely urban in nature with housing complexes; 729,481 in Dadri that is half urban; 369,824 in Jewar, 399,091 in Sikandrabad and 393,880 in Khurja, according to district election office.

In Noida segment 17.13% new voters were added to the voters’ list. In Dadri segment, which is also an urban segment, have 35.89% new voters (in Greater Noida West).

“The Greater Noida West is growing by leaps with families shifting into their newly built apartments. But the area has a basketful of civic woes, and the Greater Noida authority hardly care to address even the basic civic issues. We hope that in this election, these new voters will send across a message to all political parties that their vote matters and their issues need urgent attention,” said Sunil Kumar, who shifted ti Nirala Aspire society, Greater Noida West, this year.

Jewar has a total of 369,824 voters with 10.39% new voters as the greenfield Noida international airport is also set to be operational this year and new housing projects, and new families, have come up in this largely rural region. There are a total of 169,742 registered female voters and 200,073 male voters and nine transgender voters.

Sikandrabad segment has a total of 190,169 female, 208,906 male and 0 transgender voters. And this segment saw only 3.86% new voters being added to the electoral list, according to district officials. Similarly, Khurja segment has a total of 187,486 female and 206,376 male voters, with 4.03% new voters.

The constituency in 2019 recorded a polling of 62.7% while in 2014, it was 60.3%, as per the election commission data.

“Two urban segments Noida and Dadri have the highest number of voters as compared to rural segments- Jewar, Sikrandrabad and Khurja. But the voter turnout always remains high in rural segments. We believe that if voter turnout continues to remain low in Noida and Dadri or Greater Noida West, then that will have a key impact. In the last two elections, in 2014 and 2019, urban voters voted for the BJP. It remains to be seen who they will vote for this time,” said Dr Harendra Sharma, assistant professor for political science.